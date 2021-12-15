Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC Announces Plans for Visitors’ Center in Caddo Mountains of Arkansas

Caddo Visitors’ Center Will Be a Company/Public Shared-Use Facility Enhancing Knowledge About Water, the Environment/Sustainability and Area Heritage

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC (“Caddo“) is working with RPPY ARCHITECTS (“RPPY“) on a design for a Visitors’ Center (“Center“) at its spring/artesian source water property in Arkansas. The pictured RPPY Center rendering is one of the most recent plans. The Caddo Visitors’ Center plan incorporates the saving of its “Over Yonder Barn.“ Caddo’s Over Yonder Barn was featured in the opening scene of Arkansas Educational Television Network’s “Back Roads Barns” documentary produced by Kevin Thomas Clark in 2016. The Company believes a Center like theirs is another industry first for them. Caddo trusts what it encompasses will enhance lives and foster goodwill that extends and perfects best business practices across many industries. As a shared Company-Public use facility (for community organizations and schools), it will contribute to the economic development of area communities and the welfare of its citizens in one of the poorest counties of Arkansas. RPPY President David Perry stated, “RPPY is excited to be a part of the Caddo project overall. We are thrilled to work on the Visitors’ Center. We are confident the Caddo Center will become a sustainable landmark and destination ‘learning place’ in the beautiful Caddo River area of Arkansas.”

The Center on the Caddo source water tract will be situated in the beautiful Caddo River Valley, surrounded by the precipitous forested Caddo Mountains of Arkansas. Thousands of acres of U.S. Forest Lands abut the Company property on its upgradient north and south, affording it natural water protection from contamination. In fact, Arkansas State Highway 8 that traverses the Caddo property is a U.S. National Forest Service designated Scenic By-Way.

The Company would like the Center to be a destination location for people to visit in a beautiful rural Arkansas County that has no State Park. Barry Davidson, founder/CEO of Caddo, stated, “We want to interact with people who visit us at our Center about our water, the environment/sustainability, hydrogeology, solar power and its great area heritage. We also want to share and call attention to the natural beauty of our area in — The Natural State.“

The Caddo founder went on to say, “We want to leverage the Company’s assets in all areas to optimize our operation and have a platform for key positive social impact. A goal of the Company is to exceed the expectations of its product-consuming public as well as ourselves as consumers. We understand the product we make available, how and where we make it available and the market it serves can enhance the health and lives of the people who consume it. As well, we believe we can have a major positive social impact on everyone who gains a better knowledge of water, the environment/sustainability and area heritage through education.”

Davidson also stated, “Water quality, the stewardship of the environment/sustainability and our heritage are important issues to all of us. Our passion for what we do will be sustained by the recognition of our endeavors — the highest compliment than can be achieved. Caddo will be the first water in the world bottled by the power of the Sun. We went through strict underwriting by the USDA to obtain a solar energy REAP Grant. Caddo will also be the first water in the world with a Visitors’ Center like ours. We selected RPPY for their ability and shared passion for our project that would produce innovative, memorable designs for us that people will want to visit.”

Furthermore, Davidson said, “We want to interact with visitors about our great water and its sustainability. We are proud of all our source water tract metrics. To say all our property’s outstanding metrics are difficult to replicate would be a huge understatement. Caddo’s source water location and unsurpassed quality water go hand in hand. In fact, we believe the FDA should mandate rules requiring a Standard of Identity for all bottled waters. Consumers deserve to know where each bottle of water comes from and what contaminates are in it. There is no pure water on the planet. ‘Purified Water‘ is a bit of an industry’s marketing play on words. A Standard of Identity rule for bottled water is a prerequisite of best practices in solid Blockchain business logic.”

Davidson went on to say: “At his time, we are interacting with several possible strategic partners to complete our capital raise.”

CONTACT:

Barry Davidson

CEO/Managing Member

Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC

bdavidson@mountainsourcedwater.com

www.CaddoMountainSpringWater.com

@CaddoMountain

