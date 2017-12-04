CadmiumCD Named Top Event Technology Company by Industry, Community, and Employees

FOREST HILL, Md., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Event technology company CadmiumCD celebrates an award-winning 2017. Industry, community, and employees recently aligned to give this company recognition for their business growth, industry products, and employee satisfaction.



1. CadmiumCD is a Leader in Business

The Inc. 5000 List

For the second year in a row, Inc. recognized CadmiumCD as among this prestigious group. This year, CadmiumCD landed as #1929 on the list, with a 200% growth over the past three years. They also received an additional Inc. 5000 honor as #25 in the Top Baltimore Companies category.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Technology Fast 500 is an award program sponsored by Deloitte that recognizes 500 of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. This year, CadmiumCD landed as #387 on the list with a 3-year growth rate of 200%.

2. CadmiumCD is a Leader in the Events Industry

IAEE Art of the Show

CadmiumCD took first place in the Most Innovative Use of Technology category for their work with the WVC 89th Annual Conference. CadmiumCD launched an enhanced version of the eventScribe App called eventScribe Boost. The app gave meeting planners, speakers, and staff an extra layer of tools that delivered a more relevant experience to each stakeholder.

3. CadmiumCD is a Leader in Company Culture

Baltimore Magazine Top Workplaces

The Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces list determines the best companies to work for in the greater Baltimore region. 92% of all CadmiumCD employees in the Baltimore metro area responded to the Top Workplaces survey, which was over 40% more than other participating companies. This year, CadmiumCD was ranked Number 40 on the list for its values, effectiveness, culture, and leadership.

CadmiumCD’s Future

Michelle Wyatt, CadmiumCD CEO and Co-Founder, says that these awards are representative of CadmiumCD’s future as a company.

“Many of our clients manage their own awards programs through the Scorecard product,” Wyatt says. “We know how vigorous the review process is, and just how difficult it is to win. Getting recognition in three unique areas tells me that CadmiumCD is headed in the right direction. We as a company are making decisions toward a common goal — internally for employees, for our clients, and for the industry.”

Wyatt says that CadmiumCD will continue to do what they do best: hire good people and provide relevant solutions to meeting planners and their various stakeholders.

About CadmiumCD

More than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide trust CadmiumCD’s award-winning software. The myCadmium platform empowers users to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders through its modules: Call for Abstracts, Speaker & Exhibitor Data Management, Digital Content Publication, Audio Recordings, Digital Poster Galleries, Online Itinerary Planners, Interactive Floor Plans, Native Event Apps, and Post-Conference Evaluations.

