CadmiumCD Receives Majority Investment from Symphony Technology Group

Leading Event Software Company Receives Funding from Palo Alto Based Private Equity Firm

FOREST HILL, Md., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palo Alto, CA based private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) has made a majority investment in CadmiumCD, a leading provider of event technology software. The partnership includes a significant investment to strengthen CadmiumCD’s position in event software, and to develop its capabilities further to solve the pressing needs of association and corporate clients.

Co-founded in 2000 by Michelle Wyatt and Peter Wyatt, CadmiumCD has worked to simplify content management for annual meetings, trade shows, and city-wide conferences. The company’s award-winning software brands have helped redefine how the industry collects, manages, and shares content and data through the entire event planning lifecycle.

“During our initial conversations, we realized that STG shared our vision for CadmiumCD,” says Wyatt. “They spent time interviewing our clients, understanding our business philosophy, and discussing how we might grow our offerings to help clients achieve greater success. We believe that STG’s investment strategy, which puts people and product innovation first, is a perfect fit for our company.”

“Michelle, Peter and the CadmiumCD team have built an industry-leading portfolio of products and are positioned for expansion in a large and underpenetrated market. We are excited to work with the CadmiumCD team to lead the business into this next phase of growth” said William Chisholm, co-founder and Managing Partner of STG.

Wyatt says the investment from STG will help CadmiumCD stay competitive in a rapidly growing market, and act on opportunities that exist within the association and corporate spaces.  Michelle Wyatt and Peter Wyatt will remain in their current positions as CEO and CTO, respectively.

From the management and development teams to the project teams who work closely with clients, CadmiumCD is dedicated to continuing its mission with clients front and center. Teams will remain the same and continue to offer the same level of service and support to users. In addition to Michelle Wyatt, STG’s William Chisholm and Rushi Kulkarni will join CadmiumCD’s board of directors to strategically guide the company as it scales its current offerings, develops new technologies, and grows into new verticals.

CadmiumCD has been listed among Inc.’s 5000 fastest growing companies for four years and counting, and counts many leading associations in D.C. and Chicago among its clientele. The company employs over 70 team members nationwide and will stay headquartered in Harford County, Maryland.

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event software company with nearly 20 years of experience providing on-demand content management solutions that streamline the workflow for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees.

More than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide trust CadmiumCD’s award-winning software. Its software platform makes it easy to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders through its modules: Call for Abstracts, Speaker & Exhibitor Data Management, Digital Content Publication, Audio Recordings, Digital Poster Galleries, Online Itinerary Planners, Interactive Floor Plans, Native Event Apps, and Post-Conference Evaluations.

For more information about CadmiumCD, visit www.CadmiumCD.com.

About Symphony Technology Group

STG is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 30 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

Contact:

Michael Doane
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c54905a4-f552-4824-aad5-1bad4e8d87cd

