CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions webinar January 17th to discuss using GT STRUDL® to ensure serviceability of steel frames and concrete foundations

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a GT STRUDL® webinar on January 17, 2018 at 10:00 p.m. CT that will discuss how to analyze and design models for large generator and pump foundations on piles to ensure serviceability and avoid safety problems that can be caused by vibrations of the steel structure and foundation. By using GT STRUDL, engineers can address these potential issues from vibrations during the design and before these structures are built, ensuring their serviceability when in use. The webinar leader will be Ravi Ozarker, GT STRUDL support consultant for Hexagon PPM.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/01/gt-strudl-webinar-vibration-analysis-and-serviceability-design-of-steel-frames-and-concrete-foundati.html. For a link to register, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/CASGTSTRUDLWebinar-20180117.

For more information on GT STRUDL, visit https://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family/gt-strudl. For information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

