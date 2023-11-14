New partnership will make CAE’s performance-based assessments of the higher-order skills that are predictive of positive academic and career outcomes more accessible to students and educational institutions worldwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a leader in designing innovative performance tasks for measurement and instruction of higher-order skills and for subject area assessments, today announced a new strategic partnership with Territorium , a global ed tech company that enables educators and institutions to deliver, quantify, and showcase learning through AI-powered assessments and comprehensive learner records.

Through this new partnership, CAE’s assessments — the College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for grades 6–12 and Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) for higher education — will be available as part of Territorium’s innovative LifeJourney toolkit . Educators can use CAE’s valid and reliable assessments to measure student proficiency with the higher-order skills needed for academic success and employability, including critical thinking, problem solving, and written communication. Robust reports help educators identify opportunities for improvement, target instruction, evaluate the effectiveness of interventions, and compare their students’ growth and proficiency to national averages.

“Territorium is a leader in the skills-based ecosystem, and their comprehensive learner record (CLR) provides a more complete and nuanced picture of students’ knowledge and skills to prospective employers,” said Bob Yayac, president and chief executive officer of CAE. “This aligns perfectly with CAE’s mission and we are thrilled to be part of their innovative platform to help educators and students identify and close gaps with the skills employers value most.”

With the seamless connection between CAE’s assessments and the LifeJourney platform, students will be able to easily access and share their mastery level with future-ready skills through their Territorium Comprehensive Learning Record (CLR) as they pursue advanced education and career progression.

Guillermo Elizondo, chief executive officer of Territorium, further emphasized the benefits of the partnership: “This collaboration adds an exciting new dimension to the LifeJourney toolkit. We know employers are seeking candidates with strong critical thinking, problem solving, and communication skills and CAE’s assessments offer comprehensive insight into students’ abilities to apply these skills in real-world situations. We are enthusiastic about charting a new course with CAE to enhance student outcomes and employability.”

CAE’s performance-based assessments, CCRA+ and CLA+, situate students in real-world scenarios where they must define the problem, organize information, address issues, consider and evaluate solutions, and recommend and defend a course of action. Student scores reflect a range of plausible and effective response strategies — a process that, by design, mimics real-world, decision environments.

The partnership will expand access to CCRA+ and CLA+ and be a valuable tool to educational institutions across the globe as they work to teach students the higher-order skills needed for success in a rapidly evolving world.

To learn more about CAE, please visit cae.org .

For more information about Territorium, please visit territorium.com .

About CAE

As a nonprofit whose mission is to help improve the academic and career outcomes of secondary and higher education students, CAE is the leader in designing innovative performance tasks for measurement and instruction of higher order skills and within subject areas.

Over the past 20 years, CAE has helped over 825,000 students globally understand and improve their proficiency in critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Additionally, CAE’s subject area assessments have helped millions of K12 students across the US. Supported by best practices in assessment development, administration, and psychometrics, CAE’s performance-based assessments include the Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+). To learn more, please visit cae.org and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium’s solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition wherever it happens. Territorium’s AI-powered LifeJourney toolkit combines modular and personalized assessments with a 1EdTech-certified Comprehensive Learning Record (CLR), resulting in tailored employability readiness opportunities. Territorium operates in 15 countries worldwide and has supported more than 12 million users. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions, and workforce providers. For more information, please visit territorium.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Sumner

emily.s@spyremarketing.com