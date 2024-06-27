NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Did CAE’s Stock Drop?

On May 21, 2024, CAE announced preliminary earnings for Q4 2024 and that it initiated a “re-baselining” of its defense business because of eight underperforming legacy, fixed-price contracts. CAE further reported that it recorded a $568.0 million non-cash impairment of defense goodwill, $90.3 million in unfavorable defense contract profit adjustments, and a $35.7 million impairment of related technology and other non-financial assets that are principally related to the legacy contracts.

As a result, CAE’s stock price declined over 13% at open on May 22, 2024, closing down over 5%. BFA is investigating whether CAE and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements to investors related to the legacy contracts and/or its defense business.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in CAE, Inc. you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

