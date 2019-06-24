CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (“Caesars” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: CZR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado”) (NASDAQ GS: ERI). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Caesars will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars common stock.
If you own common stock of Caesars and purchased any shares before June 24, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at [email protected], or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.
