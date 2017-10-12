CafePress to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results November 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSS), today announced it will report its third quarter 2017 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017 following the close of market on Thursday, November 2, 2017. CafePress will no longer host a conference call in connection with the release of its quarterly financial results but will continue to update investors on its progress and business highlights through its earnings press release and subsequent SEC filings. Management will be available to speak with analysts and institutional investors following the release of its third quarter 2017 financial results.

