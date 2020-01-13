Breaking News
CAI ANNOUNCES PREMIER PARTNERSHIP WITH CINC CAPITAL

Falls Church, VA, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading authority in community association governance, education, and management, is pleased to announce and welcome CINC Capital, LLC as a CAI Premier Partner.

In 2019, CAI unveiled three new partnership levels, designed to enhance visibility and brand awareness for companies of all sizes that are committed to supporting the community association housing model. As a CAI Premier Partner, CINC Capital, LLC will support a variety of strategic marketing and advertising initiatives with an added focus on event participation, offering the company one-on-one connections with CAI members at a national level.

“CINC Capital, LLC is delighted to be a premier partner with CAI. We believe that CAI offers business partners like us the opportunity to grow by leveraging the ever-growing membership plus a vast forum to network and connect with community association management executives,” says Robin Storey, managing director at CINC Capital, LLC.

Today, more than 25% of the U.S. population lives in a community association, (also known as a planned community​, homeowners association, condominium community, or  housing cooperative), according to the 2018-2019 National and State Statistical Review for Community Association Data, published by the Foundation for Community Association Research. CINC Capital, LLC provides funding for business acquisitions of small to medium sized community association management companies across the U.S.

“CAI believes that our business partners bring innovation, passion, and dedication to communities and homeowners. By understanding their goals and priorities, we can better align their product solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers,” says Thomas M. Skiba CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “As the international leader advocating and supporting community association living, together with our business partners, we share a collaborative exchange of knowledge and information, helping our members learn, achieve and excel.”

About Community Associations Institute 
Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the nearly 350,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With nearly 45,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @caisocial. ​​

