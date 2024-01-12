New procedures will help ensure the safety, stability, and resilience of condominiums and cooperatives for generations to come.

Falls Church, Va., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading international advocate for condominiums, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, applauds New Jersey lawmakers for passing comprehensive and meaningful condominium safety measures to support the 1.5 million residents living in the state’s community associations.

On Jan. 8, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed S2760/A4384, a new law that codifies additional procedures for inspecting, evaluating, and maintaining the structural integrity of certain residential housing structures across state. Over the past two years, CAI’s New Jersey Legislative Action Committee spearheaded the legislation, which includes a framework largely based on CAI’s Condominium Safety Public Policy Report recommendations. CAI worked closely with state Sens. Troy Singleton (D) and Linda Greenstein (D) and Assembly members Yvonne Lopez (D) and Benjie Wimberly (D).

“The law represents a transformational sea change in the lives of New Jersey’s community associations. In addition to protecting residents living in mid- and high-rise buildings, it will, over time, end the trauma associated with special assessments. It’s a shock for governing boards and owners when there aren’t enough reserve funds available to pay for much needed common element repairs and replacements,” says J. David Ramsey, an attorney with Becker law firm in Morristown, N.J., a fellow in CAI’s College of Community Association Lawyers, and a CAI past president.

The law amends New Jersey’s Uniform Construction Code Act to ensure periodic inspections for certain new and existing condominiums and cooperatives; it also mandates a structural inspection report as part of the Planned Real Estate Full Disclosure registration process. The New Jersey Planned Real Estate Act also is amended to require standards for the periodic completion of capital reserve studies.

“New Jersey has taken a tremendous step toward preventing the human tragedy that occurred in Surfside, Fla.,” says Ed San George, PCAM, president of INTEGRA Management in Mount Arlington, N.J. “As buildings age, inevitable deterioration occurs. When proper inspections and maintenance of structural components are delayed, costs can be extensive.”

Since the tragic partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condominium in Surfside, Fla., in June 2021 that claimed 98 lives, CAI has been committed to making sure such an event never happens again. Over the past two-and-a-half years, CAI and its affiliate, the Foundation for Community Association Research, have developed the Condominium Safety Public Policy Report, updated Reserve Study Standards, and Best Practices: Community Association Maintenance.

“The legislation in New Jersey is based on these efforts and could not have happened without them. I am proud to be a part of this vision and to watch as it helps communities remain both structurally safe and financially secure across the country,” says Mitchell Frumkin, PE, RS, president of Kipcon engineering in North Brunswick, N.J., and a CAI past president.

Three states—California, Florida, and New Jersey—and municipalities including Denver and Seattle now have building inspection laws. Façade inspection ordinances are on record in more than 12 major cities including Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.

Additionally, reserve studies or a reserve schedule for condominium associations are required in the following 12 states: California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State. Reserve funding for condominium associations is required in the following 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, and Oregon.

“We are very pleased that New Jersey policymakers passed this comprehensive legislation that will make certain that no matter where a condominium or cooperative is located in the state, they will be periodically inspected with information shared with unit owners, local building officials, and prospective buyers,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CAI’s chief strategy officer.

CAI will continue working with policymakers to support condominium communities as they navigate these new requirements. In addition, CAI will use the legislation now adopted in Florida and New Jersey as model language for other states as they consider adopting similar measures.

For more information, access CAI’s condo safety resources at www.condosafety.com.

###

Media Contact:

Daniel Brannigan

Senior Director of Publishing

[email protected] | (703) 970-9233

About Community Associations Institute

Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the more than 358,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 45,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.

CONTACT: Daniel Brannigan Community Associations Institute 703-970-9233 [email protected]