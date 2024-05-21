Technology services firm achieves Public Sector and Select Tier Services titles

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAI, a global technology services firm, announced its completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Accelerated Development Process (ADP), an invitation-only, six-month program. CAI earned two titles:

AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program: Certifies CAI has cloud-based solutions to support public sector industries including government, space, education and nonprofit organizations.

Certifies CAI has cloud-based solutions to support public sector industries including government, space, education and nonprofit organizations. AWS Select Tier Services: Certifies CAI as an AWS professional services firm for cloud adoption including application design, build, migration and management.

The PSP Program accepts public sector organizations that qualify based on experience and tested solutions. The AWS Foundational Technical Review in the ADP, an assessment of cloud solutions hosted by AWS, evaluated CAI on criteria including security, governance and compliance. Through the PSP program, organizations can contact AWS directly for vetted and qualified vendors. This distinction increases visibility, reach and resources within the public sector.

“Our induction into the AWS PSP Program marks a landmark achievement, showcasing our relentless drive to deliver top-tier technology services to organizations who make a difference in their communities,” said Abe Hunter, executive vice president of Public Sector at CAI. “With the Public Sector and Select Tier Services titles, we can equip essential government divisions with the most cutting-edge, secure cloud solutions custom-fitted for their specific demands.”

CAI’s cloud computing governance process helps organizations transition to the cloud, establishing and upholding policies and procedures that guarantee secure, compliant and cost-effective utilization. These services transfer applications, data and IT assets from data centers to the cloud, offering meticulous planning, seamless migration and strategic optimization.

As a new PSP partner, CAI joins a global network of over 130,000 partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges and deliver value to multiple industries.

To learn more, visit https://www.cai.io/services/infrastructure/cloud-and-development-operations

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

Contact

Derek Herman

Executive Director of Communications

CAI

[email protected]