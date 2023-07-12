Technology services firm achieves maximum score and named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for third consecutive year

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced it received the maximum score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI) and has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN for the third consecutive year.

CAI publicly declared their commitment to an inclusive workforce as Tom Salvaggio, CEO, President, has been a signatory of the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion since 2021. Since its first DEI assessment, CAI has been dedicated to a disability-inclusive workforce with effective hiring practices, accessible workplaces and inclusive benefits offerings.

“Job creation for neurodivergent individuals and an equitable and inclusive workplace for all our employees is a responsibility we take seriously and give tremendous efforts towards,” said Tom Salvaggio, CEO, president at CAI. “Every year, we look forward to our results in Disability:IN’s index to ensure we are upholding this commitment. With accessibility and inclusion weaved into the fabric of our culture, more people can achieve their highest potential.”

“Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we’re thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO at Disability:IN. “We recognize these top-scoring companies as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace and supply chain.”

The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. The 2023 DEI measures companies on several criteria: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations.

To register for CAI’s LinkedIn Live to discuss key insights from the Disability:IN conference, visit https://www.linkedin.com/events/7079527962731036673/

To learn more about CAI’s culture, visit www.cai.io/about-us/diversity-equity-and-inclusion

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

