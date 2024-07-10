Services firm secures a spot on the list for the second consecutive year

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAI, a global services firm, today announced its recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This is the second year in a row CAI has earned this distinction.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognize the greatest workplaces in the U.S. by their performance on a range of relevant metrics from the perspective of U.S. employees. A methodical approach was adopted, beginning with a pre-study survey of U.S. HR professionals to identify the key drivers of employee satisfaction. This informed the development of a detailed questionnaire, capturing nuanced aspects of employee experience. An expansive survey ensued, with more than 196,000 employees across 78 sectors providing over 1.2 million company reviews, ensuring a demographically representative and comprehensive assessment aligned with U.S. Census Bureau data.

“Building a culture of collaboration and support is a source of great pride for us,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “The welfare and accomplishments of our employees are paramount, affording them the ability to innovate and express their true selves. It’s thanks to our empowered workforce that we’re able to earn prestigious recognitions like this one from Newsweek, time and time again.”

“Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief at Newsweek. “Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024,” the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment.”

CAI’s additional accolades this year include Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, a bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, North America Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces and two Globee® Awards for American Business with the gold in Technology Adoption and silver in Digital Collaboration.

To learn more about careers at CAI, visit https://www.cai.io/about-us/cai-careers-open-positions

