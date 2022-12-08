Alliance remedies the industry talent shortage with proven employment model

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAI, a global technology services firm, and The Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPA), a professional association serving the needs of Ohio’s CPAs and accounting practitioners, today announced their partnership to help resolve the industry’s talent shortage. OSCPA will introduce CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, CAI’s end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, to its members and affiliates to augment staffing deficits with neurodivergent candidates.

According to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, a division of Bloomberg L.P., the number of employed accountants and auditors dropped by 17% between 2019 and 20211. Employers searching for new ways to find qualified talent are discovering the value and competitive advantage neurodiversity brings to the workplace. An estimated 15 to 20% of the world’s population exhibit some form of neurodivergence, including but not limited to autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD2. This population is known to possess a wide variety of skill sets, which can include strengths in data analysis, pattern recognition and attention to detail. These capabilities are ideal for careers in finance, accounting and other related fields.

OSCPA will use CAI Neurodiverse Solutions to regenerate their own talent pipeline, educate its members about the program’s benefits, and offer CAI’s services to interested organizations. This partnership will fill roles such as back office, operations and accounting with neurodivergent individuals setting up both employer and employee for success.

“Education and expansion of neurodiversity employment is critical for corporate social responsibility so that we can demystify the stigma about people with cognitive diversity wanting to work,” said Anthony Pacilio, vice president of Neurodiverse Solutions at CAI. “Partnering with OSCPA is massive progress for the accounting industry, and for all neurodivergent individuals aspiring to live a life of purpose.”

“We are excited to partner with CAI to offer this staffing resource to our membership. Neurodivergent individuals have valuable skills that are in demand in the accounting profession,” said Tiffany Crosby, CPA, CGMA, MBA, Chief Learning Officer for The Ohio Society of CPAs. “Offering this unique staffing option will not only help fill critical positions within firms and organizations, but also bring a richness of diverse thought and perspective that has the potential to enhance innovation and operational effectiveness.”

To learn more about CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, please visit www.cai.io/neurodiverse-solutions

To learn more about OSCPA, please visit www.ohiocpa.com

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 7,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About The Ohio Society of CPAs

The Ohio Society of CPA is recognized as one of the nation’s leading accounting associations, representing 85,000 CPAs and related business professionals who are the strategic financial advisers to Ohio’s top businesses. Driven by our values in professionalism, integrity, excellence and diversity, OSCPA advances the interests of its members through strong advocacy and a multi-faceted continuing education program that keep CPAs prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex business and regulatory environment.

References

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-11-01/the-accountant-shortage-threatens-capitalism-s-future Doyle N. Neurodiversity at work: A biopsychosocial model and the impact on working adults. Br Med Bull; 2020. doi: 10.1093/bmb/ldaa021.

Contact

Derek Herman

Director of Communications

CAI

Derek.herman@cai.io