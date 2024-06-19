Technology services firm celebrates double victory with Achievement in Technology Adoption and Digital Collaboration Achievement categories

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAI, a global technology services firm, announced it earned Globee® Awards for American Business in two categories: Gold in Achievement in Technology Adoption and Sliver in Digital Collaboration Achievement.

Achievement in Technology Adoption: Recognizes companies for successfully adopting and integrating new technologies. CAI launched a natural language processing, AI-powered assistant to help boost employees’ productivity by reducing manual work to focus more on strategy.

Digital Collaboration Achievement: Recognizes achievements in enhancing internal and external communication and collaboration through innovative digital platforms and tools. By utilizing various communication tactics including open forums, an intranet, an internal podcast, and earned media, CAI delivers on the first principle in its 1-3-5 core value philosophy, collaborate.

CAI was selected from a pool of entries, highlighting the dedication and commitment to delivering value to clients and stakeholders. For the 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business, more than 1,100 applications were received, and more than 1,040 judges applied. Their evaluations, based on average scores and detailed inputs, determined the winners. These judges come from a diverse range of organizations around the world, bringing with them a variety of expertise and insight.

“Earning a Globee award for the second consecutive year is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation and teamwork,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “We are not only building and adopting cutting-edge technologies, but our people reap its benefits by connecting with each other in an ever-evolving business landscape. I am proud of our team, and I am confident that these achievements will propel us to even greater heights in serving our clients, colleagues and communities.”

“Recognizing these exemplary companies and leaders is crucial to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation within the business community,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “Each winner has demonstrated exceptional commitment to their craft, setting a benchmark for others to follow.”

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

