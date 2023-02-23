CEO Jon Greenwald to present on company’s groundbreaking innovations for knee replacement and platform technology with eventual expansion to hip, shoulder and spinal applications

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caira Surgical , the pioneer in radar surgical tracking for navigated and robotic joint replacement surgery, announced today that Jon Greenwald , Chief Executive Officer, and Irina Benimovich, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct investor meetings and host presentations at the upcoming CG 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference and LSI USA ’23 partnering event.

March 7 – CG 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference

Ahead of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting March 8-10, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev., Canaccord Genuity will host its CG 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference at the Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Jon Greenwald will present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. PT.

Caira management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and AAOS from Tuesday, March 7 – Friday, March 10. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Caira Surgical Investor Relations at ir@cairasurgical.com.

March 22 – LSI USA ‘23

The LSI USA ’23 Emerging Medtech Summit, the medtech’s premier partnering event, will take place March 20-23, 2023, at the Monarch Beach Resort, The Waldorf Astoria, in Dana Point, Calif.

Caira Surgical has been selected as an Innovation Leader, recognizing Caira as among the leading medtech companies working to advance healthcare.

Jon Greenwald will present on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 , from 11:30 – 11:39 a.m. PT as part of Track 1.

Caira management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Caira Surgical Investor Relations at ir@cairasurgical.com.

Jon Greenwald will present on Caira Surgical’s proprietary technology, which seeks to revolutionize the usability, safety, economics and accessibility of advanced surgical navigation and robotics for orthopedic surgery. The company’s first product is a breakthrough sub-millimeter-accurate radar tracking system for knee replacement surgery. The system leverages advanced radar technologies to overcome line-of-sight interference and eliminate invasive surgical hardware and high-cost, large-footprint capital equipment inherent in incumbent surgical tracking systems.

“We are excited to come out from under the radar and share more about Caira Surgical and our technology at the upcoming Canaccord and LSI events,” Greenwald said. “I look forward to meeting with the global strategics and investors at these events and determining how we can best partner to realize our technology vision of revolutionizing joint replacement for the benefit of surgeons and patients worldwide.”

About Caira Surgical

Caira is revolutionizing the usability, economics, safety and accessibility of advanced surgical navigation and robotics for orthopedic surgery. The company’s first product is a navigation system for knee replacement. It employs Caira’s proprietary advanced Radar Surgical Tracking to overcome line-of-sight interference inherent in existing technologies. Caira’s technology also eliminates invasive surgical instruments and significantly reduces the cost and complexity of utilizing advanced technology in joint replacement surgery. For more information, please visit cairasurgical.com.

