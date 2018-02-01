Caisse Française de Financement Local : EMTN 2018-3 B

Issy les Moulineaux, 1 February 2018

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 5 February 2018 – EUR 100,000,000 – Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 1 February 2038.

The Base Prospectus dated 9 June 2017 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 8 September 2017 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne – 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne – 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France and at the office of the Paying Agent.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36da8e1b-0dcd-40e0-a581-e741680300c8