Caitlin Traub, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® Hired as Senior Vice President

Leading the operations at Hammersmith Management, a RealManage Family of Brand’s Company

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage is pleased to announce the hiring of Caitlin Traub, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as Senior Vice President. Caitlin will lead the operations at Hammersmith Management, a RealManage Family of Brand’s Company that serves the Denver, Colorado Springs, Loveland, and Front Range markets. 

Caitlin began her career in Community Association Management over a decade ago in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, serving in both on-site and portfolio capacities. 

In 2018, Caitlin accepted the role as Vice President of Community Association Management for a firm in Seattle, Washington, where she focused on increasing employee retention and strategically expanding the department’s footprint into underserved market areas.  During her time in Washington State, she served in several leadership capacities, including as the President of a national firm’s Washington branch. 

As an experienced leader, Caitlin is innately familiar with the increasing challenges that Board Members, Community Managers, and homeowners have encountered over the last several years and enjoys partnering with Associations to enhance their communities through strategic planning. She has extensive experience managing diverse operations and is passionate about developing strong teams and client relationships. 

Caitlin is also actively involved in the Community Associations Institute (CAI), holding the CMCA® (Certified Manager of Community Associations) from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), AMS® (Association Management Specialist), and PCAM® (Professional Community Association Manager) designations. Most recently, she was honored to speak at the 2022 National Conference on recruiting, training, and retaining talent. 

Rolando Coronado, Executive Vice President, IMO, states, “We are fortunate to have someone of Caitlin’s caliber joining the RealManage family and leading our Hammersmith operations in Colorado. I am confident she will hit the ground running because of her years of experience and success in the HOA industry.”

About RealManage Family of Brands

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes RealManage, GrandManors, and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation’s HOA/condo management companies. This year, the company announced a strategic partnership with American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, to support RealManage’s top operations and accelerate growth through acquisitions, branch openings, and organic growth.

