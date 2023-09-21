Herndon, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CakeBoxx Technologies and Serco Inc. have joined forces in a strategic partnership to address the thermal runaway issues with shipping lithium-ion batteries on ships and aircraft and pioneer a cutting-edge solution for the safe, secure, and efficient transportation and storage of lithium-ion batteries. The synergy capitalizes on CakeBoxx’s expertise in developing specialized, sustainable transport and storage solutions for high-consequence cargo and Serco’s industry-leading advanced naval systems engineering and maritime modernization capabilities.

This collaboration between CakeBoxx and Serco is dedicated to creating a range of unique, specialized shipping and storage containers to safely and securely handle lithium-ion batteries. With the significant acceleration of global demand for clean energy sources, including lithium-ion batteries, the importance of proper battery handling and the consequences of mishandling have never been more pronounced.

For CakeBoxx Technologies, this venture represents a logical progression following significant investments in research and development. CakeBoxx has a proven track record of delivering robust solutions for hazardous and sensitive cargo, including transport, storage containers, and platforms for the nuclear power industry, high-value electronic equipment, composite airframe components, wind energy equipment, and high-grade steel. Notably, the doorless models of the company’s two-piece “CakeBoxx®” containers are the only containers worldwide to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a SAFETY Act designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology.

Serco will provide valuable technical input and expertise in battery safety, assessments and testing, component design, and facilities. As a services-focused company, Serco offers unparalleled system engineering and integration capabilities to analyze and design entire lifecycle application and engineering, from initial concept and prototyping to acquisition support, production, sustainment, and long-range technology roadmap development. Serco’s team brings extensive expertise in managing large-scale modernization programs, including naval, air, ground, and space missions.

“We are excited to work with Serco to tackle the critical issue of thermal runaway in the transport and storage of lithium-ion batteries,” said Jim Campbell, COO at CakeBoxx Technologies. “Lithium battery fires are a growing problem with significant consequences. The volume and energy capacity increase that has been achieved with these batteries now means a higher risk of ignition and explosion. Unlike other types of fires, lithium fires are incredibly difficult to put out and are prone to re-ignition, posing a challenging risk management issue. By combining our expertise in special container design and engineering with Serco’s cutting-edge safety and risk management technology, we are poised to create a game-changing product that will revolutionize the way these batteries are transported and stored, enhancing the safety of containerized cargo and the people who handle it across the public and private sector.”

The joint project will leverage the combined strengths of CakeBoxx Technologies and Serco, uniting a team of industry experts and engineers to design, test, and certify the safety solution to meet the highest safety standards. The product will incorporate advanced fire detection and suppression mechanisms explicitly tailored for containers, providing an added layer of security to safeguard valuable shipments.

Mike Fortune, Vice President of Maritime Engineering, Technology and Sustainment at Serco, commented on the collaboration, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of battery safety technology. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to drive advancements in battery safety, assessments, and solutions. Together with CakeBoxx Technologies, we aim to redefine industry standards, ensuring the secure and efficient transport and storage of lithium-ion batteries.”

Given the rapidly changing environment and the challenging aspects of industry supply chains, the CakeBoxx and Serco teams are also exploring opportunities to expand their collaboration into other areas of sustainable transport and storage solutions for specialized, oversized, and high-value cargo.

About CakeBoxx Technologies

CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in sustainable, optimized cargo transportation and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence, and oversized cargo across public and private sectors.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures safe, secure, and efficient containers and platforms for end-to-end transport and storage, addressing ever-changing supply chain challenges and risks. Advantages of CakeBoxx’s flexible, resilient solutions include improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, increased profitability and cargo velocity, worker safety, reduced carbon footprint, and Zero-Defect deliveries.

CakeBoxx® “two-piece” containers, with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation to offer truly safe, secure, and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk, and general project cargo markets.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. supports every branch of the U.S. military, numerous federal civilian agencies, the intelligence community, the Government of Canada, state and local governments, and commercial clients. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government sectors and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na .

