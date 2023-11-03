GILROY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Richard E. Eichenbaum, Esq., founder of Live Oak Injury Law Group was pleased to attend as a guest speaker at the 20th-year anniversary and 7th Annual Orientation of the California Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal-SOAP) on October 28th.
Cal-SOAP, founded by the state legislature in 1978, is dedicated to disseminating information about higher education and financial assistance. South County Cal-SOAP’s unwavering commitment to education and expanding student and family perspectives has made it a steadfast community resource for nearly two decades, serving schools, families, and communities within the ASJUSD, GUSD, MHUSD, and SBHSD.
Richard E. Eichenbaum, Esq., the founding attorney of Live Oak Injury Law Group, stated, “Education is the foundation of a strong and prosperous community. I have chosen to support Cal-SOAP because I believe in their mission to create educated communities, one underrepresented student at a time. This organization is making a real difference in the lives of students who may not have had access to the same opportunities otherwise. It was genuinely inspirational to meet and hear several of the Cal-SOAP alumni talk about their life experience and how Cal-SOAP helped them make their educational and career goals a reality.”
The 20th-year anniversary and 7th Annual Orientation event on October 28th was an informative and inspiring occasion, featuring informational sessions and workshops. It was an opportunity for the community and Cal-SOAP alumni to come together in support of educational growth and empowerment for underrepresented students.
Live Oak Injury Law Group was pleased to be a part of this milestone celebration and have the opportunity to contribute to a more educated and empowered community, one student at a time.
About Live Oak Injury Law Group:
Live Oak Injury Law Group is a respected personal injury law firm dedicated to providing top-tier legal representation for individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. The firm is committed to supporting initiatives that empower and educate communities.
