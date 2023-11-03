GILROY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Richard E. Eichenbaum, Esq., founder of Live Oak Injury Law Group was pleased to attend as a guest speaker at the 20th-year anniversary and 7th Annual Orientation of the California Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal-SOAP) on October 28th.

Cal-SOAP , founded by the state legislature in 1978, is dedicated to disseminating information about higher education and financial assistance. South County Cal-SOAP’s unwavering commitment to education and expanding student and family perspectives has made it a steadfast community resource for nearly two decades, serving schools, families, and communities within the ASJUSD, GUSD, MHUSD, and SBHSD.

Richard E. Eichenbaum, Esq. , the founding attorney of Live Oak Injury Law Group, stated, “Education is the foundation of a strong and prosperous community. I have chosen to support Cal-SOAP because I believe in their mission to create educated communities, one underrepresented student at a time. This organization is making a real difference in the lives of students who may not have had access to the same opportunities otherwise. It was genuinely inspirational to meet and hear several of the Cal-SOAP alumni talk about their life experience and how Cal-SOAP helped them make their educational and career goals a reality.”

The 20th-year anniversary and 7th Annual Orientation event on October 28th was an informative and inspiring occasion, featuring informational sessions and workshops. It was an opportunity for the community and Cal-SOAP alumni to come together in support of educational growth and empowerment for underrepresented students.

Live Oak Injury Law Group was pleased to be a part of this milestone celebration and have the opportunity to contribute to a more educated and empowered community, one student at a time.

