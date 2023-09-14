SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NYSE: CWT—As part of its ongoing effort to support its low-income customers, California Water Service (Cal Water) has entered a first-of-its-kind agreement with the California Department of Community Services & Development (CSD) to make it easier for customers to access funds through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

LIHWAP, a federally funded program that offers a one-time benefit of up to $15,000 per household for past-due or current water or wastewater bills, is designed to assist low-income residents who need help paying their bills. To make the application process easier and faster for income-eligible customers, Cal Water and CSD will jointly identify customers who previously received support through the State’s Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); these customers will automatically be enrolled to receive LIHWAP assistance, unless they opt out upon notification.

“We are not only focused on providing a reliable supply of safe, clean water to our customers, but also on the affordability of that water,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “Together, we can accomplish more, and this partnership with the Department of Community Services & Development is a groundbreaking effort for us to help our customers who are most in need.”

Eligible customers who have not participated in LIHEAP may still submit applications through their local community-based organizations, which can be found at www.calwater.com/lihwap. Since LIHWAP began, Cal Water customers have received more than $1.6 million to pay down their water bills.

For more information on LIHWAP, visit www.calwater.com/lihwap. For information on Cal Water’s other customer assistance programs, visit www.calwater.com/assistance. LIHWAP also helps pay down wastewater bills; customers should inquire with their wastewater provider to see if it participates in the program.

