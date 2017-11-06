Cal Water President & CEO to Speak at Baird Industrial Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT), will give a presentation about the company at the 47th annual Baird Global Industrial Conference on Nov. 7, 2017, at 4 p.m. Central time at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

Kropelnicki will provide an update on California Water Service Group and its subsidiaries. He will present information about the company’s financial performance and current events, including its 2017 capital program and the recent historic drought.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. The subsidiaries provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in 100 communities. The Company’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information about the company is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.