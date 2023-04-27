Gross Margin increases 160 Bps and adjusted EBITDA increases 44% quarter-over-quarter to $6.8 million

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps organizations monitor, track and protect their vital assets, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended February 28, 2023.

“Fourth quarter results were highlighted by a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA driven by a combination of gross margin increases and expense management,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “The Company significantly reduced expenses through a restructuring late in Q4 to align the organization to a recurring revenue business model. As we enter this next fiscal year, our primary objective is to increase shareholder value by expanding the base of recurring application subscription customers by securing an increasing number of full stack solutions based new logos as well as up sell and cross sell new applications like Vision 2.0 to existing customers to fuel future recurring revenue growth, profitability and cash flow.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

Total revenue in the quarter was $78.5 million, meeting expectations

Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue grew 4% sequentially to a record $51.4 million. 78% of the eligible customers have been converted; transition is nearly complete

Telematics Products revenue in the quarter was $27.1 million, as customers transitioned to S&SS segments

Year End Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $234 million

Telematics Products backlog was at $29 million, down sequentially by $8 million, reflecting improved supply

Restructured in January to reduce cash expenses by $10 to $12 million annually across COGS, OpX and CapX

Gross margin in the quarter increased 160 Bps to 35.3% quarter over quarter as net PPV declined

Adjusted EBITDA increased 44% to $6.8 million, or approximately 8.6% of revenue

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or a loss of $0.22 per share

Non-GAAP net income turned positive in Q4 with $1.5 million, or a gain of $0.06 per share

Ended the quarter with $42 million in cash and cash equivalents; have $34 million of undrawn line availability

Business and Recent Highlights

Renewed recurring revenue agreement with Los Angeles Unified School District with 1,400 vehicles under contract

Secured recurring revenue agreement with Rockwood School District in the state of Missouri

New customer and partnership win with Noregon Systems, for predictive maintenance on heavy commercial trucks

Appointed tech finance veteran Jikun Kim as Chief Financial Officer

Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, Description 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) $ 51,396 $ 41,236 $ 184,728 $ 154,315 Telematics Products 27,110 27,141 110,221 141,524 $ 78,506 $ 68,377 $ 294,949 $ 295,839 Gross profit 27,738 28,049 109,011 121,886 Gross margin 35 % 41 % 37 % 41 % Net loss $ (8,090 ) $ (9,181 ) $ (32,490 ) $ (31,148 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.88 ) Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ 1,515 $ (305 ) $ (2,759 ) $ 2,873 Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,754 $ 5,003 $ 18,074 $ 24,680 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9 % 7 % 6 % 8 %

February 28, February 28, Description 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,928 $ 79,221 Working capital 68,295 90,928 Deferred revenue 36,552 39,670 Total debt (carrying value) 228,121 192,288

February 28, February 28, S&SS Supplemental Information: 2023 2022 Remaining performance obligations $ 234,494 $ 200,103 Subscribers 1,595 1,060

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Outlook

We expect FY24 Q1 revenues to range between $72 and $78 million with adjusted EBITDA between $5 and $9 million.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique combination of software, devices, and platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to increase efficiency, safety and transparency while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ issued or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “project”, “aim”, “goal”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; global component shortages due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers’ facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers’ facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“GAAP” refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, income tax provision adjustments, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 78,506 $ 68,377 $ 294,949 $ 295,839 Cost of revenues 50,768 $ 40,328 185,938 173,953 Gross profit 27,738 28,049 109,011 121,886 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,334 $ 6,596 24,570 28,444 Selling and marketing 10,691 $ 10,816 47,389 48,564 General and administrative 11,955 $ 13,674 51,819 52,333 Intangible asset amortization 1,337 $ 1,382 5,332 5,415 Restructuring 4,586 $ 264 4,586 600 33,903 32,732 133,696 135,356 Operating loss (6,165 ) (4,683 ) (24,685 ) (13,470 ) Non-operating income (expense): Investment income 343 $ (43 ) 989 1,175 Interest expense (1,615 ) $ (3,840 ) (6,260 ) (15,323 ) Other expense, net (145 ) $ (359 ) (1,383 ) (2,443 ) (1,417 ) (4,242 ) (6,654 ) (16,591 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,582 ) (8,925 ) (31,339 ) (30,061 ) Income tax provision from continuing operations (508 ) $ (256 ) (1,151 ) (1,087 ) Net loss from continuing operations (8,090 ) (9,181 ) (32,490 ) (31,148 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax – $ – – 3,157 Net loss $ (8,090 ) $ (9,181 ) $ (32,490 ) $ (27,991 ) Loss per share – continuing operations: Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.88 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.88 ) Earnings per share – discontinued operations: Basic $ – $ – $ – $ 0.09 Diluted $ – $ – $ – $ 0.09 Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 36,132 35,552 36,132 35,254 Diluted 36,132 35,552 36,132 35,254

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,928 $ 79,221 Accounts receivable, net 82,946 61,544 Inventories 23,902 18,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,019 22,348 Total current assets 174,795 181,382 Property and equipment, net 32,832 37,674 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,293 12,327 Deferred income tax assets 3,275 4,165 Goodwill 94,214 94,436 Other intangible assets, net 26,633 31,965 Other assets 36,078 29,632 Total assets $ 380,120 $ 391,581 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 705 $ 2,585 Accounts payable 52,716 31,815 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 11,766 10,929 Deferred revenue 25,448 26,174 Other current liabilities 15,865 18,951 Total current liabilities 106,500 90,454 Long-term debt, net of current portion 227,416 189,703 Operating lease liabilities 12,314 13,382 Other non-current liabilities 19,583 22,640 Total liabilities 365,813 316,179 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 374 361 Additional paid-in capital 184,672 242,386 Accumulated deficit (168,816 ) (165,965 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,923 ) (1,380 ) Total stockholders’ equity 14,307 75,402 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 380,120 $ 391,581

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (32,490 ) $ (27,991 ) Less: net income from discontinued operations, net of tax – 3,157 Net loss from continuing operations (32,490 ) (31,148 ) Depreciation expense 16,426 17,389 Intangible asset amortization 5,332 5,415 Stock-based compensation 10,211 11,321 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,151 10,411 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,433 3,713 Revenue assigned to factors (2,680 ) (4,566 ) Deferred tax assets, net 676 465 Other 74 595 Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations (25,065 ) (17,418 ) Net cash used in operating activities – continuing operations (22,932 ) (3,823 ) Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations – (395 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (22,932 ) (4,218 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (11,100 ) (13,298 ) Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (11,100 ) (13,298 ) Net cash provided by investing activities – discontinued operations – 5,721 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (11,100 ) (7,577 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards (1,865 ) (4,173 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to employee stock purchase plan 956 1,530 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (909 ) (2,643 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,352 ) (965 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (37,293 ) (15,403 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 79,221 94,624 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 41,928 $ 79,221

CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP basis net loss $ (8,090 ) $ (9,181 ) $ (32,490 ) $ (27,991 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax – – – (3,157 ) Intangible asset amortization 1,337 1,382 5,332 5,415 Stock-based compensation 2,025 2,760 10,211 11,321 Non-cash interest expense 274 2,600 1,151 10,411 GAAP basis income tax provision 508 256 1,151 1,087 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 524 1,186 5,158 2,518 Restructuring 4,586 264 4,586 600 Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b) 130 319 1,347 2,103 Other 251 114 1,325 1,161 Adjusted basis income (loss) before income taxes 1,545 (300 ) (2,229 ) 3,468 Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a) (30 ) (5 ) (530 ) (595 ) Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ 1,515 $ (305 ) $ (2,759 ) $ 2,873 Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis 44,509 35,552 36,132 36,088

The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP basis net loss $ (8,090 ) $ (9,181 ) $ (32,490 ) $ (27,991 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax – – – (3,157 ) Investment (income) loss (343 ) 43 (989 ) (1,175 ) Interest expense 1,615 3,840 6,260 15,323 Income tax provision 508 256 1,151 1,087 Depreciation and amortization 5,655 5,718 21,758 22,804 Stock-based compensation 2,025 2,760 10,211 11,321 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 524 1,186 5,158 2,518 Restructuring 4,586 264 4,586 600 Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b) 130 319 1,347 2,103 Other 144 (202 ) 1,082 1,247 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,754 $ 5,003 $ 18,074 $ 24,680 Revenues $ 78,506 $ 68,377 $ 294,949 $ 295,839 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9 % 7 % 6 % 8 %

(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards.

(b) Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind-down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.