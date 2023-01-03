IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps organizations monitor, track and protect their vital assets, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, Chief Financial Officer, Jikun Kim, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Cindy Zhang, will attend the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management is scheduled to present at 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email: conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live video webcast and archived replay of CalAmp’s presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of CalAmp’s website at http://investor.calamp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique combination of software, devices, and platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to increase efficiency, safety and transparency while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ issued or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Investor Inquiries

Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

+1 415.845.9964

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com