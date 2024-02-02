BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton is investigating Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Calavo Growers, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/cvgw.

What is this all about?

After the market close on January 16, 2024, Calavo Growers disclosed that it would be delaying the release of Q4 and full year 2023 financial results due to an internal audit that identified matters related to the Company’s Mexico operations.

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. stock dropped more than 8% in intraday trading on January 17, 2024.

Then after the market close on January 31, 2024, Calavo Growers announced financial results for Q4 2023 in which the Company disclosed that the matters with its Mexico operations raise potential issues under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and voluntarily disclosed the information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. stock dropped 6% in intraday trading on February 1, 2024.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Calavo Growers, Inc. common stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you’ve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

