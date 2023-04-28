Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report Information By Fusion Type (Anterior Interbody Fusion, Anterior Calcium Carbonate, Posterior Fusion), By Type (Metal, Polymer, And Others), By Surgery (Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, And Open Spine Surgery), By End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Multispecialty Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030

New York (US), April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calcium carbonate Industry Overview

The MRFR study reports the “ Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report Information by Fusion Type, Surgery, Type, Region, and End Users – Forecast Till 2030”, the global Calcium carbonate market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 4.24%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 51,568.6 million by the end of 2030. As per the documents, the Calcium carbonate market was valued at nearly USD USD 36,981.9 million in 2022.

Market Scope

The global Calcium carbonate industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating demand from diverse end-use industries such as paints & coatings, plastic, and paper. Furthermore, the positive growth of these industries is also anticipated to enhance the performance of the market over the assessment period. Moreover, the growing utilization of calcium carbonate as a filler is also anticipated to catalyze the market’s growth over the assessment period.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Calcium carbonate includes players such as:

Mississippi Lime Company (US)

OMYA AG (Switzerland)

Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd (China)

Imerys Performance Minerals (France)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (US)

Calchem Industries (India) Ltd

Huber Engineered Materials (US)

GLC Minerals Inc. (US)

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd (China)

Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zhejiang Jiande Longhua Plastic Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Globus Medical (US)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 51,568.6 million CAGR 4.24% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics High demand from the paper and plastic industry Growing demand from the paints and coatings industry





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Calcium carbonate industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating demand from diverse end-use industries such as paints & coatings, plastic, and paper. Furthermore, the positive growth of these industries is also anticipated to enhance the performance of the market over the assessment period. Moreover, the growing utilization of calcium carbonate as a filler is also anticipated to catalyze the market’s growth over the assessment period. In addition, the growing demand for brighter and bulkier paper is also projected to influence the market’s performance positively.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market’s development. The main parameter limiting the market’s development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Calcium carbonate market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.



Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the GCC segment secured the top position in the global market or calcium carbonate in 2021. The main parameter supporting the segment’s growth is the escalating demand from diverse end-use industries such as paints & coatings, plastic, and paper.

Among all the end-users, the paper segment secured the top spot across the global calcium carbonate market in 2021, with the largest contribution of around 39.61%. The primary parameter supporting the development of the segment is the growing demand for cost-effective filler, good printing properties, high whiteness, and enhanced focus on paper quality.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Calcium carbonate is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region held the top position across the global Calcium carbonate industry in 2021. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growing urbanization across the region. Furthermore, the increasing demand in the fashion industry, particularly in the cosmetics sector in the region’s emerging economies, specifically in China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

The North American regional market for Calcium carbonate secured the second top globally in 2021. The regional market is predicted to develop over the coming years substantially. The established presence of cosmetic and personal care manufacturers across the region is considered the main parameter supporting regional market development. The US Calcium Carbonate market contributed to the considerable contribution of the calcium carbonate market in the North American region.

The European regional calcium carbonate market is anticipated to show a substantial growth rate over the coming years. The escalating demand for calcium carbonate in hair applications is considered the primary parameter supporting the regional market expansion. The region has Germany as the leading growth contributor, followed by France.



The calcium carbonate market for Latin America and the Middle East & African region is anticipated to grow substantially over the coming years. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the increasing industrialization of pigment manufacturers. Furthermore, the shifting upward trend in the region’s economy, along with the rising per capita disposable income of consumers across the region, are also projected to enhance the performance of the regional market over the coming years.

