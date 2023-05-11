Calcium Peroxide Market Research Report Information By Grade (Food and Industrial), By Application (Clarifying Agent, Oxidizing Agent, Deodorizing Agent, and Others), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Paper & Pulp, and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

New York (US), May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calcium Peroxide Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Calcium Peroxide Market Information By Grade, By Application, By End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2032″, The market for calcium peroxide will surge from USD 2.27 billion in 2023 to USD 3.02 billion by 2032, at a rate of 3.6% over the appraisal period (2023-2032).

Market Scope

The MRFR study discusses many segments, such as the usage rate of calcium peroxide in food, other crucial calcium peroxide uses, all the key calcium peroxide manufacturers, as well as the calcium peroxide suppliers.

An inorganic substance called calcium peroxide is created when hydrogen peroxide and calcium salts are mixed together. Although the natural substance is white, commercial samples of calcium peroxide seem yellow. When in contact with water, calcium peroxide hydrolyzes and produces oxygen while being extremely insoluble in it. When calcium peroxide reacts with an acid, hydrogen peroxide results. It has excellent oxidizing properties, making it suited for usage in agricultural sectors to preserve soil quality and productivity of output. Additionally, it serves as a whitening component in chewing gum and toothpaste. In the baking industry, it also serves as a dough conditioner for making bread and cakes.

The pulp and paper industry uses calcium peroxide as a bleaching agent (in the form of hydrogen peroxide) to whiten papers. By repairing the chemistry of soil and groundwater that has been tainted by hydrocarbons, calcium peroxide helps to maintain environmental sustainability. Additionally, it is used in water treatment facilities to produce water that is safe to drink. In light of the expanding usage of dough conditioners in a variety of food items, the rising use of calcium peroxide in food will be another key development.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The important calcium peroxide manufacturers are

American Elements

Solvay SA

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Carus Group Inc

Stp Chem Solutions Co. Ltd

Zhengzhou Huize Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd

Evonik Degussa GmbH

Sunway Lab

The Dow Chemical Company

Nikunj Chemicals

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 3.02 billion CAGR 3.6% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Grade, Application, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rising awareness about the benefits of calcium peroxide in wastewater treatment Increased usage of calcium peroxide in the food sector as a dough conditioner and bleach





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Calcium peroxide is increasingly being employed in agriculture, where it is used to preserve the treatment of rice seed, which is encouraging market growth. The use of calcium peroxide as an oxidizing agent to enhance soil quality and generate excellent results in crop production is what has driven the growth of the calcium peroxide market. As the agriculture industry expands daily, it has access to an infinite amount of knowledge and the technological advancement that may be used in farming to achieve a high output. As it is used to restore soil and groundwater contaminated with petroleum through the method of in-situ bioremediation and functions similarly to magnesium peroxide in environmental restoration programs, calcium peroxide has also demonstrated greater outcomes in the agricultural sector.

The booming food sector has fostered the demand for calcium peroxide, which is used as a dough conditioner in the production of bread and pastries. Because it reinforces the gluten wall in the dough for a better texture and smoothness and manages the moisture of the dough, food-grade calcium peroxide from Peroxychem is used as a non-halogenated ingredient in the food industry. This has led to an increase in the need for baking ingredients like calcium peroxide.

Additionally, calcium peroxide uses have extensively expanded in the areas of wastewater treatment, volatile organic compound reduction, cyanobacteria suppression, and sediment, soil, and groundwater remediation. Commercially accessible CP-based products are used in environmental remediation for the chemical oxidation and biodegradation of pollutants.

Market Restraints:

Calcium peroxide can burn and irritate the skin and eyes when exposed directly. Problems with coughing and sneezing may also result from inhaling calcium peroxide. The market’s expansion is hampered by these adverse reactions associated with calcium peroxide. On the other hand, the calcium peroxide market will benefit greatly from technological developments in personal care and oral healthcare products that use calcium peroxide as a whitening agent.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions, a drop in demand, and a slowdown in the worldwide calcium peroxide industry.

China’s calcium peroxide business was forced to endure a severe economic downturn. As a result, the calcium peroxide market growth rate declined in the Asia Pacific, among others.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant effect on the chemical industries. Demand for and productivity rates in fertilizer manufacturing facilities saw a major downturn. This meant a significant slowdown in the expansion rate of the calcium peroxide industry.

However, due to numerous government grants provided to the fertilizer industry, where calcium peroxide is widely used, growth in the agricultural sector was seen. This enhanced the market size for calcium peroxide, despite the numerous challenges posed by the pandemic.

Market Segmentation



By Grade

Food and industrial are two market segments for calcium peroxide, with respect to the grade. Due to the rising demand for food additives and preservatives, the food segment dominated the global market, accounting for 58.6% of market revenue ($1.3 billion). In the food sector, calcium peroxide is employed as a bleaching agent, flour enhancer, and dough conditioner. Demand for organic and natural food items has increased as a result of changing eating patterns and growing health concerns, which has also increased demand for calcium peroxide as a natural preservative.

By Application

Clarifying agents, oxidizing agents, deodorizing agents, and other agents are included in the application-based segmentation of the worldwide calcium peroxide market. With a market share of almost 38% in 2022, oxidizing agents ranked first in terms of revenue. Numerous industries, including agriculture, wastewater treatment, and pulp and paper manufacture, frequently employ calcium peroxide as an oxidizing agent.

By End User

Food & beverage, agriculture, mining, pharmaceuticals, paper & pulp, and others are among the end-user segments of the worldwide calcium peroxide market. Due to the rising demand for food preservatives that preserve the quality and freshness of food goods, the food & beverages segment, which made up 35% of market revenue, dominated the market.



Regional Insights

In 2022, the calcium peroxide market in North America was projected to generate USD 1 billion. Due to the rising demand for food preservatives and increased knowledge of the advantages of clean-label products, the market size will expand at a considerable rate during the given period. Additionally, the regional market’s robust growth is the result of the increased demand for flour treatment agents in the bread industry and the expanding usage of calcium peroxide as an oxidizing agent in numerous industrial applications. The demand for calcium peroxide as a safer substitute is bolstered by the implementation of stringent regulations on the use of dangerous chemicals in food products.

