The North American calcium sulfate market holds substantial importance in the global market, with the construction industry being a major consumer of this mineral, especially in the production of cement and plasterboards. The market has witnessed growth due to the rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable construction materials in the region. The construction sector has a dominant share of over 60% in the overall market demand, making it a crucial factor propelling the market’s expansion in the United States

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the calcium sulfate market is expected to be worth US$ 266.84 billion, and by 2033, it is anticipated to reach US$ 338.54 billion. Calcium sulfate sales are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

With a melting point of 1,400°C, calcium sulfate is an odorless, white, crystalline powder. It exists in nature as a powder that is both hydrated and anhydrous. In addition to selenite, satin, light spar, terra alba, and satinite, calcium sulfate can also exist in other forms. Plaster of Paris is (POP) made when calcium sulfate loses a certain amount of water molecules when heated.

POP changes into a hard mass when water is added, and this mass is used to make plaster casts, wall plasters, and other things. In addition, calcium sulfate is used as a drying agent in chemical labs, as a coating agent in the paper industry, as a color pigment in paints, and as a soil conditioner in the agriculture sector.

The key reason propelling the growth of the global calcium sulfate market is the rise in the usage of calcium sulfate in construction products, including rapid setting types of cement, plaster of Paris, and wall plasters. Also, it is frequently used in dental offices as a tool for creating casts or dental impressions, which supports market expansion.

The demand for calcium sulfate, which is used as a surface sizing agent and a pigment to create coated paper with high brightness and whiteness, is being driven by the expanding pulp and paper industry. Additionally, the market is anticipated to expand at a faster rate since there is an increasing need for calcium sulfate as a calcium supplement that is essential for cell and bone growth.

The market is also anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in the usage of calcium sulfate as a desiccant and an inactive component in medicinal medications. Potential development prospects for market expansion are anticipated to come from the rapidly expanding applications across several end-use sectors and the rising demands from emerging nations.

Given the increasing demand for calcium sulfate in emerging nations like China and India, the Asia-Pacific region represented the maximum market share for calcium sulfate in 2022 and is anticipated to keep that position going forward. Over the forecast period, China is anticipated to retain its supremacy in the calcium sulfate market. This is a result of the growing construction industry in the country. The demand for calcium sulfate as an additive, reducing, and drying agent is predicted to rise over the forecasted period and is proving to be a key driver for the calcium sulfate market growth in this region.

Key Takeaways

The market in the United States has grown significantly in 2022 holding a 10.7% share of the global market.

The market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, India is predicted to grow rapidly in the market.

Germany accounted for 3.8% of the global market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The top manufacturers of the calcium sulfate market are USG Corporation, Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc., Beijing New Building Materials PLC, Penta Manufacturing Company, Boral Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, YOSHINO GYPSUM CO., LTD., JONOUB GYPSUM, PABCO Building Products, LLC, Celtic Chemicals Limited, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and among others.

To meet the rising demand from several end-use sectors, such as construction, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, manufacturers in the calcium sulfate market are concentrating on creating high-quality goods. In order to lessen their influence on the environment and adhere to rules, they are also implementing sustainable production techniques. Also, to reach new markets and boost their market share, firms are extending their global reach through strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Alberta-based CGC Inc., a Canadian unit of USG Corporation, aims to open a brand-new, slashing wallboard manufacturing facility in Wheatland County. This investment could further enable CGC to provide even greater service to its devoted customers in Alberta and the West, and it also demonstrates CGC’s commitment to the Canadian market.

In order to reduce the cost of building construction and boost productivity and speed of implementation, Jonoub Gypsum Co. started manufacturing its new product, “Mixed soil and gypsum (Soil Gypsum)” in July 2018.

Market Segmentation

By Product Form:

Anhydrous

Hydrated

By Grade:

Technical Grade

Food & Pharma Grade

By Function:

Coagulant

Thickening Agent

Excipient

Desiccant

Additive

Intermediate

By End-use:

Construction

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Paper

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa

