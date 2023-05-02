SAUSALITO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldwell Sutter Capital (“CSC”) announced today that Christopher Bovich has joined the firm effective May 1, 2023. Bovich joins CSC as a managing director with over 40 years’ experience in the municipal bonds industry. Most recently, Bovich served as Senior Vice President at BBT Capital Markets/Truist, where he worked in institutional bond sales and specialized in high yield credits for the past 15 years.

“We are excited to add Chris to our CSC team, and believe he is an excellent addition to our established fixed income group. Chris is an experienced investment professional with strong ties to his existing clientele with an excellent reputation,” said President of CSC, Joe Helmer, CFA.

“I’m excited to join the Caldwell Sutter team and I’m looking forward to working directly with Joe DuCote as well as Mari Fu, who was a former colleague earlier in my career,” said Bovich. “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to be part of the company’s continuing success and enhancing what they have built out at Caldwell Sutter.”

About Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

CSC is a financial services firm headquartered in Sausalito, CA. Founded in 1982, CSC offers investment advisory, municipal advisory, and public finance banking to its clients, which includes managed advisory accounts, fixed income portfolio management and fixed income trading. CSC operates as a registered investment adviser, a broker-dealer, and a municipal advisor serving clients nationwide.

Contact

Joe Helmer, CFA

Caldwell Sutter Capital, Inc.

415-332-1838