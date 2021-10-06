Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP Welcomes Daniel Reinhard

Breaking News
Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Daniel (Dan) Reinhard has joined the firm as Senior Counsel with the Government Relations and Legislation practice group in the Columbus, Ohio office. 

Dan offers a unique perspective to clients having led an international legal team through complex, sell-side financings, acquisitions of major businesses, and corporate governance projects. His experiences enable him to better advise clients in complex decisions involving regulatory and government affairs.

“Dan will be a vital part of our growing Energy and Utilities practice and will be on the ground in Columbus providing regulatory and legislative insights for our Ohio Energy industry clients,” said Phillip A. Casey, Co-Chair of Calfee’s Energy and Utilities practice group. “Moreover, because Dan has served as a general counsel, he has a keen understanding of what is important to our clients.”

In addition to serving as General Counsel for a downtown Detroit, full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in the strategic development of urban cores, Dan also served as General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for JACK Entertainment.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to our Columbus office,” said Leah Pappas Porner, Partner-in-Charge of Calfee’s Columbus office and Chair of the firm’s Government Relations and Legislation practice. “Dan brings a wealth of experience to the table that will enhance our ability to serve our clients in Columbus and throughout Ohio.”


About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Business Restructuring and Insolvency, Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by Chambers USA 2021 in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, General Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources & Environment, and Real Estate and by Chambers HNW in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

