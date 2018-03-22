Breaking News
Home / Top News / Calgary Homeless Foundation’s Initial Reflections on Provincial Budget 2018

Calgary Homeless Foundation’s Initial Reflections on Provincial Budget 2018

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Minister of Finance Joseph Cecil tabled Budget 2018. Nick Falvo, Director, Research & Data at Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) was invited to participate in the budget lockup and shares the following observations:

For people experiencing chronic and episodic homelessness to remain stably housed, continued long-term funding for permanent housing with program supports is critical.  Dubbed “A recovery built to last,” Budget 2018 included a modest increase in annual provincial funding for Homeless and Outreach Support Services (OSSI):

  • OSSI funding for the current fiscal year (2017-18) is $192M. For the 2018-19 year, it will increase to $197M.
  • This represents a $5M increase in nominal terms which represents a 1% increase in real terms.

Budget 2018 will ensure continued investment in existing program spaces. “Tough choices had to be made and we are very pleased to see continued investment in critical supports for people experiencing chronic and episodic homelessness,” says Falvo. Over the next few days, CHF will unpack Budget 2018 and provide further analysis on how it addresses our goal of ending homelessness in our city.

About CHF
Through Systems Leadership and mobilization of collective impact the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary. For more information, visit calgaryhomeless.com

Media Inquiries

Calgary Homeless Foundation
Darcy Halber
Communications Specialist
Media Line: 403-615-7607
[email protected]		    

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.