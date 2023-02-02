Collision veteran leading company efforts toward continued operational consistency and growth

Todd Dillender Caliber announced today that Todd Dillender has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Caliber Collision. Dillender has been in the collision industry since 1992 when he started his career as a shop helper. As COO, Dillender plans to continue inspiring Caliber’s teammates to reach their full potential while working to achieve the company’s aggressive growth goals.

Lewisville, Texas, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caliber announced today the promotion of Todd Dillender from Executive Vice President, Operations to Chief Operating Officer of Caliber Collision, effective immediately. In this role, Dillender will be instrumental in driving market growth while continuing to demonstrate Caliber’s purpose Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®.

Caliber saw significant growth during 2022, expanding its national footprint to more than 1,600 locations nationwide, inspiring teammates to reach their full potential, as well as continuing to deliver on the company’s mission of becoming the most trusted automotive service provider in every community it serves. Already entering 2023 with tremendous momentum, Caliber is implementing capabilities and infrastructure to continue scaling the business.

Dillender’s promotion to COO of Caliber Collision aligns strategic initiatives and will support teammates’ ongoing professional development and success. Since 1992, Dillender has successfully worked in nearly every center-level position, starting out as a shop helper, then a detailer, a body tech helper, painter, service advisor and ultimately landing him in various leadership positions such as general manager and regional manager.

“With more than 30 years of experience invested in this industry and our teammates’ success, Todd has all the right tools to lead our collision business as Caliber Collision’s Chief Operating Officer,” said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Caliber. “He’s been instrumental in our company’s strategic growth and has a strong passion for supporting our teammates, partners and communities across the country. He’s consistently demonstrated our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® and embodies our core values.”

Dillender’s broad collision repair industry experience and advancements within Caliber Collision make him well-positioned for this transition. He moved from California to Texas to take on additional leadership responsibilities, ranging from regional manager to senior vice president. In 2019, Dillender was promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations, overseeing Caliber Collision’s west region, covering 11 states. Throughout his time as Executive Vice President, he’s been integral in spearheading and guiding highly strategic projects that scaled throughout the organization.

In 2022, Dillender was essential in launching Caliber’s proprietary Technician Apprentice Program (TAP). TAP is open to students, veterans and others seeking a career in the auto body tech industry. All TAP apprentices receive paid, on-the-job training from senior auto body technicians who act as TAP mentors. To date, more than 1,800 apprentices and graduates are involved in the program.

Dillender is also leading the charge as new technologies impact Caliber Collision. For example, he is passionate about continuing education for auto body technicians around electric vehicles. His expertise and direction helped develop a proprietary, comprehensive EV training program, ensuring each technician stays up to date with the latest EV safety and repair procedures.

“This is more than a job to me. Our purpose-driven culture, our teammates and strong relationships with carrier and vendor partners is more like family,” said Dillender. “While working at Caliber, I’ve had the honor of seeing first-hand the growth of this company from six centers to more than 1,600 centers and more than 25,000 teammates. These milestones were possible because of the collaboration and shared purpose with my fellow teammates, specifically operations leaders Mitch McMaster and Paul Krauss. I’m proud to be a part of Caliber Collision, and I am confident we will continue inspiring teammates to reach their full potential and achieve Caliber Collision’s aggressive growth goals.”

As the new Chief Operating Officer, Dillender will report to Sanders. McMaster and Krauss are transitioning to new leadership roles that will propel Caliber’s continued success.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,600 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation’s largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of “America’s Best Large Employers,” an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber’s more than 25,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

