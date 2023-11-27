LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Scientific Support Services Ltd (“SSS” or the “Company”), a UK based provider of scientific instruments, supplies and services to customers in the petrochemical, environmental, pharmaceutical, clinical, and food and flavors sectors. This strategic acquisition reinforces Calibre Scientific’s commitment to expanding its product and service offering in the British Isles.

SSS is a leading scientific supply and service company in the UK and Ireland with a diversified product portfolio that includes chromatography systems, hydrogen and air generators, gas mixers and diluters, XRF analyzers, optical instruments, as well as consumables. In addition to supplying high-quality instruments and products, SSS also provides a variety of technical services including training, installation, repair, calibration, annual maintenance, and remote assistance.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific expands its product offering and enhances its market share in the British Isles by adding a variety of new customer relationships in key end markets such as petrochemical, environmental, and food and flavors, among others. “The combination of SSS’s comprehensive range of analytical instrumentation together with its high-calibre support services capabilities makes it an excellent fit for us,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “This acquisition reinforces our dedication to advancing our laboratory capabilities and underscores our vision to being a comprehensive provider of instruments, consumables and services to our customers worldwide.”

“We are excited for SSS to join Calibre Scientific as it embarks on this new chapter of growth,” said Bernise Gosden and Keith Gosden, Directors of SSS. “We have full confidence that Calibre Scientific will further enhance the exceptional quality standards SSS has consistently maintained for our valued customers and trusted suppliers.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.