LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Scientific, a leading global life science company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of the micro manipulation product portfolio from Eppendorf SE (“Eppendorf”). This acquisition includes Eppendorf’s former micro manipulation and micro injection product portfolio, which includes TransferMan, InjectMan, CellTram, FemtoJet, PiezoXpert, Eporator, and other consumables and services.

Following the acquisition announcement in March, Eppendorf and Calibre Scientific have worked closely to transition the micro manipulation and microinjection product portfolio. Now, Calibre Scientific will assume control of sales and service operations for these micro manipulation and microinjection products. “We would like to extend our deepest thanks to Eppendorf for their collaboration during the transition process,” said Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific. “Our team is dedicated and ready to provide the highest level of support to ensure our customers’ success with these products across the globe.”

Calibre Scientific has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality products and superior service to customers in the life science industry. With the acquisition of Eppendorf’s market-leading micro manipulation product portfolio, Calibre Scientific will be able to offer a more comprehensive range of products and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Customers can look forward to a seamless transition and ongoing support for their micro manipulation and microinjection product needs.

Customers can now begin to purchase the micro manipulation and microinjection portfolio from Calibre Scientific and its regional affiliates. For more information, please visit calibrescientific.de or contact cellmanipulation@calibrescientific.de.

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.