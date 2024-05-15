California Democrats should be forced to go on the record to end sanctuary protections for illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes against minors, said one lawmaker who is attempting to do just that.
Republican state Rep. Bill Essayli said he will again introduce a bill to repeal provisions of a state law that prohibits local authorities from participating in federal immigration enforcement of any kind, including banning law enforcement from asking someone about their immigration st
