California Bank of Commerce Welcomes Gokul Nair to its Treasury Management Group

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), today announced the hiring of Gokul Nair as Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Consultant. The addition of Nair further expands CBC’s Treasury Management team, which helps companies and organizations optimize their use of cash through a mix of strong client service and technology.

“Nair has a deep knowledge of technology solutions for treasury professionals,” said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “That familiarity, combined with his ability to partner with clients to understand their unique challenges and implement solutions to meet their goals, will be a great asset to our team and clients.”

Nair joins California Bank of Commerce with more than 15 years of experience in commercial banking. He has held various positions with Wells Fargo, most recently serving as Vice President and Senior Treasury Management Consultant for the past three years. Nair was named Wells Fargo’s Top Treasury Consultant in 2018.

To learn more about CBC’s Treasury Management solutions, visit its website at californiabankofcommerce.com/treasury-management .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact