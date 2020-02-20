Breaking News
Home / Top News / California Bank of Commerce Welcomes Gokul Nair to its Treasury Management Group

California Bank of Commerce Welcomes Gokul Nair to its Treasury Management Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), today announced the hiring of Gokul Nair as Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Consultant. The addition of Nair further expands CBC’s Treasury Management team, which helps companies and organizations optimize their use of cash through a mix of strong client service and technology.

“Nair has a deep knowledge of technology solutions for treasury professionals,” said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “That familiarity, combined with his ability to partner with clients to understand their unique challenges and implement solutions to meet their goals, will be a great asset to our team and clients.”

Nair joins California Bank of Commerce with more than 15 years of experience in commercial banking. He has held various positions with Wells Fargo, most recently serving as Vice President and Senior Treasury Management Consultant for the past three years. Nair was named Wells Fargo’s Top Treasury Consultant in 2018.

To learn more about CBC’s Treasury Management solutions, visit its website at californiabankofcommerce.com/treasury-management.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce
California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp
Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer
[email protected]

Media Contact

Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748
AMF Media Group
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.