The Southern California city of Santa Ana is keeping a controversial phrase on a ballot measure to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, rejecting legal challenges to the phrasing so far.

The Santa Ana City Council proposed a ballot measure to ask voters to decide in November whether non-citizen residents of the city, “including those who are taxpayers and parents,” can participate in all municipal elections. However, conservative organizations, including the Cali

[Read Full story at source]