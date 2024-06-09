San Francisco opened a city market Sunday where qualifying residents can receive their groceries for “free,” a program costing city taxpayers $5.5 million.

The Food Empowerment Market is aimed at easing burdens for food stamp holders who may run out of resources toward the end of each month. Geoffrea Morris, who pushed the legislation through city government in 2021, argued that the market is “supplemental” and not meant to be the sole method of feeding people.<

[Read Full story at source]