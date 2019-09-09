California Community Foundation Grants $7 Million to 50 Groups in First Wave of Regional Funding

Los Angeles, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In preparation of the landmark Get out the Count census effort in Los Angeles County, the California Community Foundation (CCF) awarded $7 million in grants to local nonprofits for education and outreach efforts across the region.
Earlier this year, CCF was named the region’s Administrative Community Based Organization (ACBO) by the State of California. This designates CCF as responsible for leading and coordinating education and outreach in Los Angeles County – which is ranked the hardest to count region in the nation. In addition to resources from the state for this role, philanthropic leaders have stepped in to contribute to a pooled fund supporting community-based outreach efforts for the 2020 Census. Key funding partners of the pooled fund include the Weingart Foundation, James Irvine Foundation, Ballmer Group, the California Endowment, Smidt Foundation, Mindy and Gene Stein, Libra Foundation and the City of Los Angeles.
Grantees will receive funding ranging from grants of $35,000 to $500,000 to support community education, digital media outreach, direct outreach, coalition building, assistance centers and technical assistance.
“Census data drives federal funding in Los Angeles County for services and programs that are critical to the health and well-being of our communities, particularly our most vulnerable populations. Accurate data also impacts our political representation in Congress,” said Antonia Hernández, president and CEO of the California Community Foundation. “There is simply too much to gain – to much at stake – to not do all we can to ensure everyone is counted.”
Nearly half of L.A. County residents meet the hard-to-count criteria, including racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants, mixed-status families, young children and the homeless. For the first time, the census will be principally administered online, creating major concerns around privacy and digital literacy. Controversy around the citizenship question, though no longer on the census questionnaire, leaves many immigrant communities suspicious of how their information will be used. Compounding these issues is anticipation that bad actors will emerge to suppress participation.
The cohort of community groups awarded reflect the county’s incredible diversity and breadth of engagement required to Get Out the Count. Their work, understanding and credibility among diverse populations will be crucial to count all of Los Angeles.
CCF will continue to work with community and government partners to ensure that no Angeleno goes uncounted. A second request for proposals will open on September 9th, which will fund additional community-based outreach and education activities across the region.
###
See below for full list of grantees.
We Count L.A Grantees:
A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL)
Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON)
Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice
Community Partners fbo California Native Vote Project
Consejo de Federaciones Mexicanas en Norte America
Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (KAFLA)
Korean Immigrant Workers Advocates of Southern California
NALEO Educational Fund
Pars Equality Center, Los Angeles
Pomona Economic Opportunity Center
Salvadoran American Leadership & Educational Fund (SALEF)
Social Justice Learning Institute
Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative
Families In Schools
Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles
Black Women for Wellness
Central City Neighborhood Partners
Centro CHA Inc.
Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County (CCALAC)
Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition
Los Angeles Black Worker Center (LABWC)
Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California
Proyecto Pastoral
South Asian Network (SAN)
Special Service for Groups, Inc. / API Forward Movement
Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE)
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)
International Rescue Committee
Filipino Migrant Center
Long Beach Forward, A project of Community Partners
Asian Youth Center
Building Skills Partnership
Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment (CAUSE)
Equality California Institute
Pukuu Cultural Community Services
InnerCity Struggle
California Black Women’s Health Project
AltaMed Health Services Corp
Antelope Valley Partners for Health (AVPH)
Greater Long Beach Interfaith Community Organization (ICO)
Community Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment
Children’s Institute, Inc.
Strategic Concepts in Organizing and Policy Education (SCOPE)
LA Voice
YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles
Community Development Technologies Center (CDTech)
ACCE LA
Human Services Association
California Calls
LA Partnership
CONTACT: Roshin Mathew California Community Foundation (213) 452-6229 [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- HashiCorp Expands Reseller and Systems Integrator Programs to Deliver Specialization, Additional Training for Partners to Meet Customer Multi-Cloud Needs - September 9, 2019
- Fighters Enter the Pit! Karate Combat Moves to the Next Level - September 9, 2019
- California Community Foundation Grants $7 Million to 50 Groups in First Wave of Regional Funding - September 9, 2019