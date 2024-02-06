A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday to allow people 21 and older to consume psychedelic mushrooms under professional supervision as part of an agenda to tackle the state’s mental health and substance use crises.
It comes after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last year vetoed legislation that would have decriminalized the possession and personal use of several plant-based hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms. It was the first time the prop
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California considers psychedelic therapy bill after Gov. Newsom vetoes hallucinogen decriminalization - February 6, 2024
- GOP lawmaker on key immigration subcommittee slams Mayorkas impeachment ‘fantasy’ as vote count tightens - February 6, 2024
- New Hampshire AG traces robocalls with ‘AI-generated clone’ of Biden’s voice back to Texas-based companies - February 6, 2024