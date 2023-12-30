A group of 10 orcas has been seen leaping into the air to catch prey, delighting watchers and experts for the past two weeksExperts and whale watchers have been dazzled by a series of orca sightings off the southern California coast that are being described as “extremely rare”.A group of 10 whales – including a calf just a few months old – has been spotted for the past two weeks off the coast of southern California, between Oxnard and San Diego. Images from social media show the giant creatures leaping into the air to catch dolphins and coming within feet of boats full of eager viewers. Continue reading…
