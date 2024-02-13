California Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Katie Porter said age limits “for all elected officials” should be on the table at a debate Monday night.
“I do think generally that age limits are a conversation for all elected officials that we ought to be having,” Porter said at the KRON-TV debate in San Francisco. She gave that answer to a question about whether President Biden, 81, and former President Trump, 77, are “too old” to run for office.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024
- California Dem Katie Porter says age limits ‘for all elected officials’ should be discussed at Senate debate - February 13, 2024
- Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid bill heads for House Republican buzz saw - February 13, 2024