A rare tied primary election result is set to put three candidates on the November ballot in California’s 16th Congressional District.

Nearly one month after the March 5 election, unofficial results show that two Democratic candidates have tied for second place in the nonpartisan “jungle” primary. State Assemblyman Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian each have 30,249 votes, behind first-place finisher Sam Liccardo, the former mayor of San Jose, who

