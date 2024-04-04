California Democratic leaders announced Thursday they had come to an agreement on a plan that would reduce the state’s staggering multibillion-dollar shortfall by $17.3 billion through a combination of spending cuts, delays and deferrals.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had enjoyed unprecedented surplus budgets of more than $100 billion throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the past two years have saddled him with a pair of multibillion-dollar deficits, a less-welcome position for a governor s

[Read Full story at source]