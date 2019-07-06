Emergency officials in Southern California’s high desert braced for strong, potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that damaged buildings, ruptured gas lines and sparked numerous fires near the quake’s remote epicenter.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Turkey’s Erdogan fires central bank chief as policy rifts deepen - July 6, 2019
- UK-flagged tanker stopped in Gulf reported ‘safe and well’ - July 6, 2019
- California desert braces for aftershocks from major 7.1 quake - July 6, 2019