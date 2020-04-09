A California retail developer claims the state’s coronavirus lockdown was an act of God that prevented it from completing a $4.2 million property acquisition, asking a court to prevent owner Exxon Mobil Corp from selling to any other buyers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chinese stay close to home after coronavirus brought under control - April 9, 2020
- BOJ cuts economic view for all of Japan’s nine regions - April 9, 2020
- California developer says virus an act of God, sues Exxon over stalled deal - April 9, 2020