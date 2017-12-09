California firefighters make gains ahead of strong winds

VENTURA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters in Southern California made progress on Saturday in their multifront battle against a slew of wildfires that have killed at least one person, destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced more than 200,000 people from their homes this week.
