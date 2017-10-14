California fires kill at least 38 as winds fuel ‘unwieldy beast’

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Thousands more Californians evacuated their homes on Saturday as fierce wildfires spread due to constantly shifting winds, and officials expected the official death toll of 38 to rise with hundreds of people still missing.
