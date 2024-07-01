California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget intended to close an estimated $46.8 billion deficit, but multiple Republican lawmakers say they were left out of negotiations.
Lawmakers passed the budget Wednesday after an agreement between Newsom and legislative leaders in which both sides made concessions and gained some wins.
The budget aims to close the deficit through $16 billion in spending cuts and temporarily raising taxes on some businesses.
Newsom praised the budg
