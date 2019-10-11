California Governor Gavin Newsom called a widespread electricity shutdown triggered by a power company to prevent wildfires “unacceptable,” saying on Thursday it resulted from years of mismanagement by the utility.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong’s metro, legislature open but more protests planned for weekend - October 10, 2019
- California governor calls widespread electricity shutdown to prevent fires ‘unacceptable’ - October 10, 2019
- Biden would withhold foreign aid to countries that discriminate against LGBTQ people - October 10, 2019